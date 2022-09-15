The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time early today, to make her final journey along crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There Britain's longest-serving monarch is lying in state for the world to mourn. Video / Supplied

Prince William and Kate Middleton met wellwishers at Sandringham, the late Queen's royal estate in Norfolk, on Thursday.

The royal couple were seen taking time to read some of the thousands of notes left with flowers outside the gates of the home, where Prince Philip spent much of the final four years of his life.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales took time to shake hands with dozens of the members of the public, who gathered to send their best wishes to the royal family.

Some were seen handing Kate bouquets of flowers.

Kate, Princess of Wales speaking to members of the public. Photo / AP

One woman in the crowd, Fran Morgan, 62, said Kate made a heartbreaking admission as she spoke to her,

"She said she couldn't believe how many cards and flowers there were. But she also said 'I can't read them all or I would cry'.'

The couple view floral tributes to late Queen Elizabeth II left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk. Photo / AP

In one poignant moment, Kate shook the hand of an elderly lady who, overcome with the moment, would not then let go. Kate patiently chatted before moving along a fenceline to speak with other wellwishers.

The royal couple looked composed and more relaxed than they have all week, smiling broadly and taking their time to chat with the huge crowd of several hundred who have come out to see them.

Floral tributes are pictured outside Norwich Gate on the Sandringham Estate. Photo / AP

At one stage Kate was overwhelmed by the amount of flowers she was being handed before an aide rushed in to relieve her of the bunches. Police estimated the number of people who turned up to the gates was at least 1000.

As Prince of Wales, William will now run the Sandringham Estate.

Kate, Princess of Wales speaks with well-wishers. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, viewed floral tributes at St Ann's Square in Manchester. They will also sign a book of condolence and light a candle for the Queen.

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence are visiting Glasgow.

King Charles is having a day of rest at Highgrove, his home in Gloucestershire, after a gruelling week of engagements since his mother's death last Thursday.

Britain's William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales view floral tributes. Photo / AP

Kate and William looked emotional at a service at Westminster Hall for the Queen on Wednesday, where they were joined by Meghan and Harry.

The Duke of Sussex was seen wiping a tear from his eye as his grandmother, the Queen, was carried in by pallbearers.

She will spend four days lying in state, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Between then and now, as many as a million people are expected to solemnly file past her coffin to pay their respects.