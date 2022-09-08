Queen Elizabeth the second has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

Queen Elizabeth the second has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

Prince Harry has been seen a mere hour after the death of his beloved grandmother, the Queen.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that Her Majesty passed away peacefully with many news outlets reporting she was surrounded by her four children and Prince William.



However, the Daily Mail reported Harry was too late to be by his grandmother's side at the time of her death and only made it to Her Majesty's Balmoral estate nearly two hours after her death.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

Flight data obtained by the outlet revealed the Duke of Sussex was still on the plane at the time of the monarch's death, with him landing 15 minutes later and officially leaving the airport at 7pm.

He was said to have arrived at the Balmoral estate at 7.52pm while Her Majesty was reported to have died at 6.30pm UK time.

Prince Harry seen with head in hands after the death of the Queen announced https://t.co/CoObKSwrUJ pic.twitter.com/Hbpy86Ibn9 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 8, 2022

The Californian-based royal appeared visibly upset as he attempted to cover his face with his hand.

It is understood Meghan did not join her husband and instead stayed in London. However, a source told Daily Mail that she could join Harry and the rest of the Royal family in Scotland at a later date.

The couple were due to attend the WellChild Awards in London where Harry was to give a speech but the appearance was cancelled last minute due to the upsetting news of the Queen's ill health.

Meanwhile, the now King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were seen earlier in the day carrying a briefcase with them as they travelled from Dumfries House to Balmoral to be with Her Majesty in her final hours.

The news outlet had previously reported that a flight carrying several Royal family members – including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, landed in Aberdeen at 4pm.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was already by her mother's side as she had attended an engagement in Balmoral earlier in the week.

Buckingham Palace released a statement this morning confirming the Queen's death, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow".

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The King has also made his own statement: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."