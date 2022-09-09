Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest-reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

Prince Harry has left Balmoral and is en route to Windsor, alone in the back of his car.

The Prince spent 12 hours mourning his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

He travelled with a security team and is believed to be heading back to Windsor to be with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

🎥 A convoy believed to be carrying Prince Harry has left Balmoral this morning: pic.twitter.com/1JF5f5uOnt — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) September 9, 2022

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said Meghan didn't travel to Balmoral because she possibly feared she may not have been "warmly welcomed".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson said after earlier news of the Queen's ill health that the couple would travel together to "Scotland", where Balmoral Castle is.

However, further reports were that the Duchess would not go to Balmoral. It is unclear why plans changed.

Prince Harry walks on the tarmac before boarding a plane as he travels to London following death of Queen Elizabeth II at Aberdeen Airport. Photo / AP

It is reported that she was staying in London overnight.

The royal family confirmed the Queen's death at 6.30pm (UK time).

Prince Harry reportedly arrived at the royal estate shortly after the announcement.

The Prince William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, stayed at Windsor with her children, who had their first day of school.

Prince Harry has just been seen leaving the Balmoral Estate, sat alone in the back of the first car. pic.twitter.com/lVyiWRemQB — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) September 9, 2022

After the announcement of the Queen's death, Harry and Meghan's website homepage became a blacked-out page with the words: 'In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.'

Prince Harry is expected to attend the Queen's funeral with his wife.

The Duchess missed Prince Philip's funeral early last year because she was heavily pregnant with her daughter, Princess Lilibet.