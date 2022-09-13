Prince Harry will release his memoir later this year according to a royal biographer. Photo / AP

A royal biographer has claimed Prince Harry is "insisting" that his tell-all memoir be released in November.

The Duke of Sussex's book was expected to hit shelves in late November. However, questions were raised whether the release date would be pushed back following his grandmother's death.

British author Tom Bower appearing on GB News' Dan Wootton Tonight said sources have told him Harry is calling for the tell-all to be published later this year.

"I'm told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November. It's astonishing," he told the programme.

"Apparently, the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don't publish it's a breach of contract, that's what I'm told. It's extraordinary.

"On the other hand, it fits the bill because Harry and Meghan's finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.

"And also I think they're convinced they're in the right and they want to get their own back."

The news comes as Harry paid tribute to the Queen and offered his father King Charles III an olive branch.

Harry and Meghan reunited with William and Kate earlier this week. Photo / AP

In a statement posted on the website, Archewell, the Duke said: "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Last year, Harry announced that he was writing a tell-all book about his life.

In a statement, the prince said he was excited to share an account of his life that's "accurate and wholly truthful".

"I'm writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."