Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. Video / Getty / The Royal Family

There have been plenty of emotional moments over the past five days, but for many, watching the Queen depart Buckingham Palace for the final time was at the top of the list.

It was a poignant moment felt by the thousands lining the streets and screening sites across London yesterday , reverential in their quiet applause, grief etched on their faces.

The royal family watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her final procession. Photo / AP

Tens of thousands of mourners had travelled to the centre of the city to witness the historic procession, with many telling news.com.au it was an opportunity to "pay their respects" and give "thanks" to their longtime Queen.

Seeing their monarch of 70 years pass by for the last time, surrounded by the bereaved King, his siblings, and sons Prince William and Prince Harry, was the moment that finally tipped the emotions of many over the edge.

Members of the public openly wept as the cortege marched past, walking in perfect unison and to the beat of the military drum.

King Charles led the royal mourners as the Queen's body made its way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it will lie in state for four days.

Earlier today, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton travelled in separate cars to Westminster Hall, where the Queen's body lies in state, before putting on a rare show of unity. Photo / AP

Alongside him were Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Also taking part in the procession were Anne's son, Peter Phillips, her husband, Vice- Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank joined them. Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was not invited.

William and Harry, who have been estranged in recent years, appeared to have struck a temporary truce, as they walked alongside each other in the procession.

Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan, however, travelled to join their husbands in Westminster in separate cars.

Andrew and Harry wore morning suits, rather than military regalia, as they are no longer working royals. They did, however, wear their medals.

The gun carriage carrying the Queen's coffin arrived at Westminster Hall just after 3pm.

She will now lie in state for the next four days, following a vigil attended by members of the royal family this afternoon.

Following the conclusion of the procession from Buckingham Palace, the guards carefully removed her coffin from the carriage outside the Hall and carried it inside in unison.