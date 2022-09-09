Charles delivers his first address as King. Video / BBC

Meghan Markle has postponed the release of her next podcast episode and cancelled several US appearances set for the day after Queen Elizabeth's potential funeral date.

As the royal family enters official mourning for the Queen, who died on September 8 at 96, Meghan has cancelled several New York engagements.

She was scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 20, as well as visit the UN General Assembly with Prince Harry in Manhattan.

Sources say Meghan has delayed the release of the next episode of her podcast Archetypes. Photo / AP

The Duchess of Sussex also plans to delay releasing the next instalment of her podcast Archetypes, which was set to come out on Spotify next Tuesday, sources told Page Six.

The Queen's death came as the Sussexes were on tour in Europe. Now their plans have been put on hold as they mourn leading up to and following the state funeral planned for the monarch.

It's expected the funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, though the official date is yet to be announced.

It's not clear whether Meghan has booked another date to appear on the Tonight Show.

One source told Page Six, "I don't even know what she was going to talk about [with Fallon], but that's obviously been cancelled now."

A spokesperson for the show did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan were staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when the Queen's health began to deteriorate, but Harry alone flew to Scotland, where his grandmother was staying at Balmoral.

He arrived after the Queen's death had been announced to the public, returning to Windsor the next morning.

Meghan Markle has faced criticism for supposed digs at the royal family in her new podcast. Photo / Spotify

It's not clear whether Meghan will stay in the UK until the funeral, or fly back to California to be with the couple's children before returning for the service.

All the members of the royal family have halted plans for public appearances as the country enters a carefully choreographed mourning period.

In his first public address as King, Charles ordered that a period of royal mourning for the Queen is to be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.