Watch Live: The latest reaction from around the world on Queen Elizabeth II's death. Video / AP

In the Queen's final hours her family members flocked to her side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. But some were absent - Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton among them.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and other close family members were all either at Balmoral or en route after the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II was under "medical supervision".

Wearing a black suit and tie, Harry left Aberdeen Airport with his head in his hand, making the journey to Balmoral by car.

A spokeswoman confirmed Prince Harry, who is staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with wife Meghan during their brief European tour, was "travelling to Scotland".

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral in Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

But it is believed he was still travelling to Her Majesty's Scottish residence when she passed.

At about 3am (NZ time) on Friday, a plane touched down at Aberdeen Airport carrying several members of the family, including William.

It was also reported that Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew were en route as well.

But then at about 5.30am (NZ time) Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death in a statement.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

While initial reports indicated Meghan would accompany her husband, they were later corrected by the couple's spokesman.

"They have concluded that this isn't really a moment for Meghan to be there with other close members of the family," BBC correspondent Nicholas Witchell speculated.

"Undoubtedly people will speculate about that.

"She might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be terribly candid."

Prince William's wife Kate is also not travelling to Balmoral, as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had their first full day of the school year on Thursday.

The Queen's final work act was to appoint Liz Truss as Prime Minister at Balmoral on Tuesday, instead of travelling to London for the event. It was the first time in her 70-year reign that the ceremonial transfer of power was held at Balmoral.

She had been suffering from ongoing mobility issues and increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months.