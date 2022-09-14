The Princess Royal accompanied Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it made the trip south from Edinburgh to London, arriving at Buckingham Palace. Video / AP

King Charles III will be joined by his sons William, the Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, to walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin.

Along with the Queen's other children, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Anne, the Princess Royal, and Edward, the Earl of Wessex, will follow the coffin on foot as it travels to Westminster Hall.

Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and her son Peter Phillips will also walk in the procession, joined by the Earl of Snowdon and the Duke of Gloucester.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will follow by car.

Leaving Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday (1.22am Thursday NZT), the procession is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm (2am Thursday NZT). A 20-minute service will be led by the archbishop of Canterbury, along with the dean of Westminster.

It comes after William and Harry appeared with their wives on a walkabout together over the weekend, reuniting to view tributes left for their late grandmother the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (Wednesday afternoon NZT). Photo / AP

In his address broadcast to the country last Friday evening, the King mentioned his love for the Sussexes, saying, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

Harry released a tribute to his grandmother on Monday, saying that he wished to honour his father as his reign as king begins. Charles hasn't been seen in public with his two sons since the service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral amid her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

However, Harry and Meghan were seated at a distance from Charles and William, behind the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Wessex family.

Crowds gather in London, warnings of 'unprecedented' queue

Mourners in London wanting to see the Queen's coffin could expect to wait in line for up to 30 hours.

The Daily Mirror reported 750,000 mourning members of the public are expected to queue, with Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan telling Tory lawmakers in a group chat: "Queues could be up to 30 hours as we are obviously expecting and planning for unprecedented demand."

The New York Post has reported Palace officials have estimated the line to pay respects will be "miles long".

The line to see the coffin will be open 24 hours a day and the Mirror has reported there will be port-a-potties placed along the queue route – which is expected to stretch nearly 5km.

Mourners have been told they will need a wristband to enter the queue and will not be able to take large bags, food, drinks, or tributes into the palace.

Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined mall outside the palace for the procession.

They are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat last week at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

People stood behind metal barriers or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin was scheduled to leave the landmark palace.

Crowds have lined the route of the Queen's coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.