King Charles showed a few moments of annoyance during the Proclamation of Accession ceremony, gesturing for aides to come and move a pen box and inkwell. Video / AP

Charles has been King for two days but he has already gone viral for an awkward monarchy moment.

During the King's official ascension ceremony on Saturday, a gaffe was captured on camera that saw the 73-year-old frantically gesturing at aides.

As he sat down to sign the Accession Proclamation – which marked his official ascension to the throne of the British Commonwealth - the King gestured at his aides to clear the desk of a pen box and an inkwell.

The items – which Page Six reported had been gifted to him by Prince William and Prince Harry - were seemingly in the way of where the King was to sign the official proclamation.

A video that has since gone viral on Twitter shows the monarch frantically gesturing at his aides to move the items while Camilla stands behind him with a strained look on her face.

In a second clip, he is again seen gesturing at his aides with his teeth clenched together and a stern look on his face.

Royal fans were quick to take to Twitter to make light of the situation with one person saying, "Charles' brief fury at the pen tray is definitely the highlight of this for me".

While another, sympathetic to the King's recent loss said, "Prob v stressed to be fair."

A third jokingly said, "First day on the job and already he's fed up. LOL."

The ceremony took place yesterday and included a touching tribute from King Charles to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

Addressing the room with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla and his son Prince William by his side, the monarch referred to his mother's reign as an "inspiring example" and vowed to follow suit.

King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla and his son, Prince William. Photo / AP

"Her reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion." He said.

"Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life" he added, "I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered."

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.