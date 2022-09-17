Dame Cindy Kiro addresses media in London to convey a heartfelt message from the new King ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Video / Adam Pearse

King Charles III has been involved in an uncomfortable run-in with a disgruntled heckler while greeting wellwishers in Wales.

The British monarch, 73, met with thousands of locals on the streets of Cardiff on Friday, local time, after attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral, alongside Queen Consort Camilla.

But not everyone was happy to see His Majesty, with one man managing to attract the former Prince of Wales' attention before proceeding to smash him over the monarch's use of taxpayer dollars.

"Charles!" the man can be seen yelling, before Charles approaches him to hear what he has to say.

Charles came face-to-face with a heckler who hit out about taxpayer dollars. Photo / Twitter

Charles looked distressed after the encounter with the heckler. Photo / Twitter

The man continued: "While we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade! The taxpayer pays $100 million for you."

A security guard promptly stepped between Charles and the man, before the visibly distressed royal was seen turning away from the heckler, quickly shrugging the encounter off as he shook hands with delighted fans.

Veteran British TV presenter and outspoken royalist Piers Morgan lashed out at the clip on Twitter, writing, "Imagine doing this to a man whose mother died a few days ago? So disgusting."

Imagine doing this to a man whose mother died a few days ago? So disgusting. https://t.co/4ph8u7gxOG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2022

It was the first time Charles has visited Wales since ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, and the reception was, in some parts, frosty.

Another clip which emerged on Twitter showed people booing the new King and his Queen Consort upon their arrival at the Cathedral.

BREAKING: King Charles met by BOOS and JEERS as he arrives at Cardiff Castle in Wales with Camilla. It was his first tour as monarch. #Wales #QueenElizabeth #kingcharles #QueenElizabethII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ob0uXvMyg5 — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) September 16, 2022

Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who recently made headlines for his impressive improvised speech on what he would say if given the chance to fire up the Welsh football side ahead of their upcoming World Cup fixture against England, uploaded an eight-minute video on Twitter explaining why the community feels resentment toward the new monarch.

Beginning by expressing his condolences to Charles and the royal family, and paying tribute to the "extraordinary" Queen, the 53-year-old actor then detailed how September 16 was a significant date for Welsh people, in which they historically celebrate 14th century figure Owain Glyndwr - who led a rebellion against King Henry IV of England in a bid to "free his nation".

"Owain Glyndwr's vision for what Wales could be and what he started to try and build began with his proclaiming of himself as a native Prince of Wales," Sheen explained.

"[He] led a rebellion that went on for 15 years but he was eventually crushed, and that was the last time Wales had a native Prince of Wales."

King Charles III and Camilla visited Wales on September 16, which is a significant date for Welsh people. Photo / Getty Images

Sheen went on to explain how, in the 13th century, King Edward I of England named his own son Prince Edward the first official British Prince of Wales, which Sheen described as a "symbolic act of rebuke, punishment and humiliation of Wales" to "stop the Welsh nation developing".

"And so this date, September 16, is important to many people in Wales because it marks the moment where Glyndwr claimed the title of Prince of Wales," Sheen added.

"To choose September the 16th to come to Wales, having a short time ago proclaiming that he had created his son William as the new Prince of Wales... if it's chosen deliberately then I'm sure many people would feel that is quite insulting to those who celebrate Owain Glyndwr trying to free this nation from oppressive folks of the English monarch at the time."

William, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton, also 40, were dubbed the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the first woman to hold the title since Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Meanwhile, the royal family is preparing to say their final goodbye to the Queen at her funeral service, which will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey.