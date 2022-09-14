Queen Elizabeth death: 10 days of mourning. Video / AP

An academic in Iran has fumed at the Queen on TV, calling the late monarch "one of the greatest criminals in the history of making", claiming she was responsible for the death of "millions", and comparing her to Adolf Hitler.

"From a certain perspective, we should be sad that this person died because she died without standing trial, without being punished, and without paying for her crimes," Foad Izadi told Channel 1 television.

Last week a US academic caused a furore when she wished the Queen an "excruciating" death.

"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating," said Uju Anya of Carnegie Mellon University.

The Queen died on Thursday, with her funeral to be held on Monday. She is the longest reigning British monarch of all time and the world's second-longest reigning monarch, only bettered by France's Louis XIV.

Leaders from around the world will attend the funeral - but not those from Iran, who are on poor terms with the West.

The government in Tehran has made no mention of the Queen's death.

Professor Izadi of Tehran University is not a fan of the Queen. Picture / MEMRI

TV in Iran had been scant on detail about the Queen's passing. But on September 9, a discussion programme was held on the monarch's death.

"The Queen of England is dead - and this is considered good news for the world's oppressed people," presenter Pejam Karimi said on the programme.

"After 70 years on the throne, this queen has left a grade sheet full of crime, abomination, and filth."

The comments were translated and uploaded by the Middle East Media Research Unit (MEMRI), a US-based press monitoring service.

MEMRI claims to be a "nonpartisan" organisation. Nonetheless, there have been claims it can be selective in its translations and editing, can highlight extreme views in the Arab media, and fail to translate TV clips that express more mainstream views.

"The Queen of England is one of the greatest criminals in the history of Mankind," Tehran University's Professor Izadi told Karimi.

"Perhaps, in light of her 70 years on the throne, she should be included in the same list with Hitler."

Izadi then went on to list - in vague terms - the Queen's supposed "crimes".

"The Queen is a famous imperialist, colonialist, war criminal; aggression of the British army throughout the world is done under her name," he said in comments published by the Daily Mail.

"So we have just a handful of people who have engaged in so many atrocities in the last century: Hitler, for example, some American presidents belong to that list, and Queen Elizabeth that oversaw the end of the British Empire.

"The number of people that have been killed are in the millions and the Queen is responsible for that. Justice was not delivered to one of the most vicious individuals of that last century."

Germany's Nazi leader of World War II, Adolf Hitler, is responsible for around six million deaths during the Holocaust.

Iran has an appalling human rights record and, among other things, is accused of executing thousands of political prisoners, using lethal force to put down protests, and widespread use of capital punishment.

Queen inflicted 'excruciating suffering'

An editorial on Iran's popular Press TV website also railed against the Queen.

She was, political analyst Arvin Qaemian said, responsible for inflicting "excruciating suffering on millions across the world".

Again, there was little detail on what suffering she inflicted. But it did blame her for "seven decades of obnoxious crimes" committed by Britain against Iran.

The author said the sovereign nation of Bahrain would now be the "14th province" of Iran were it not for the UK and the Queen.

"Under British coercion, in May 1970, the Shah, in a fake democratic gesture, relinquished Iran's historical claim over Bahrain."

It was an "unforgivable betrayal", the columnist said.

Bahrain achieved independence from the UK in 1971. It has positive ties with the West and hosts military bases of the UK and the US.

In contrast, Bahrain's relations with Iran have often been strained.

"Queen Elizabeth's dark legacy will endure despite British historians' continuous efforts to whitewash their country's repugnant past in Iran," Qaemian wrote.

Despite the seething from some in the Iranian press, the nation is expected to have a presence at Monday's funeral.

The UK has not invited a leader from Tehran to travel for the event, but it is thought Iran's top envoy to London will attend.

That's better than the countries of Russia, Belarus and Myanmar. The three rogue nations have been entirely snubbed by the planners at Buckingham Palace with no representatives receiving invitations.