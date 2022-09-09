Behind The Scenes: Charles' first address as King. Video / The Royal Family Channel

A heartbreaking video released by the royal family has laid bare King Charles' grief as he farewelled his "darling Mama" in an emotional address to his subjects.

The video, shared by the royal family on TikTok, showed the new King as he ended his speech, his face etched with sadness as he asks the film crew, "Am I done?"

The video, which quickly went viral, was noted by royal watchers online as showing the monarch looking "incredibly vulnerable".

"It doesn't matter how old you are," another user noted, "losing a parent is painful".

"You can see the pain in his eyes. You can't help feel it with him," another said.

A body language expert says King Charles' speech shows the new King moving away from a traditional "stiff upper lip" and openly sharing his grief - and explained her thoughts about the meaning behind the olive branch extended to Harry and Meghan.

Judi James told the Daily Mail that Charles' direct, emotional approach had "never been seen before" by a serving monarch.

"Gone was the traditional stiff upper lip, stoicism and suppressed emotions, and in their place were words and non-verbal signals of personal love and extreme sadness," James said.

James noted that, at mention of his "darling wife Camilla" the new King displayed one of the few warm smiles during the sombre address.

Charles' remarks concerning his children were noted by James, who said the King expressed "pride and confidence as he referenced William and Catherine".

"Then he spoke of his 'love for' Harry and Meghan. This comment brought a long pause, and his eyes dropped in a sad, regretful-looking cut-off ritual," James noted, "as he seemed to allow a small sigh before continuing to speak."

She said that, as His Majesty addressed his "darling Mama" directly, he altered his posture to reflect his shift into his new role.

"He spoke as a son but he also addressed the nation as the new king," James said.

"And it was here he seemed to flex his shoulders as his chin jutted slightly, to suggest some determination to move forward in the post."