Guard faints off the podium beside Queen's coffin. Video / BBC

In a moment that has shocked mourners, a guard has fainted while holding vigil next to the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.

The Daily Mail has reported the guard had stepped off the podium briefly before he retook his place beside other servicemen who had arrived after a changeover.

He was seen swaying slightly on his feet before completely blacking out moments later and falling face forward on to the stone floor.

A guard has fainted off the podium that is holding Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Photo / BBC

The guard could be seen placing his hands in front of him to brace his fall at the very last second.

Members of the public reportedly could be heard gasping while police rushed to help the guard.

The guard was seen swaying moments before he fainted. Photo / BBC

The Queen's coffin has been placed on a raised platform called a catafalque at the historic hall and is guarded around the clock by members of the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London, the Daily Mail reports.

The shocking moment of the guard's collapse was captured on camera and while police rushed to his aide, other guards kept their composure and continued to hold vigil around the coffin.

It comes after reports claimed mourners may be waiting in line for up to 30 hours in an effort to see Her Majesty's coffin.

The late Queen's coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall and members of the public will be able to pay their respects in person, but there are several rules they must follow.

The Queen's Lying-in-State opened to the public on September 14 and will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday, September 19 (5.30pm NZT) ahead of her funeral.

People queue to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II whose body is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Photo / AP

It's predicted that people could face up to a 30-hour wait in line to see the Queen's coffin, and the UK Government has issued guidance on what to expect, what you can and can't bring along with you, and how to behave.

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are strict rules around what you can bring with you. Only small bags - smaller than 40cm x 30xm x 20cm - are allowed. If you have a larger bag, you will have to leave it at the bag drop facility, but you will leave your belongings there at your own risk as space is not guaranteed.