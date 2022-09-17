"I can't bear this bloody thing!" King Charles' at signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle over frustration of an inadequate pen. Video / AP

If you have eyes and the internet, you've probably seen the videos currently going viral showing King Charles III absolutely cracking it over a "stinkin'" leaking pen and a messy desk.

For many, it's provided a much-needed piece of comic relief amid a week of sadness, but it's also offered an opportunity for some critics to point out that it's simply the latest in a lifetime of examples of spoiled behaviour from the new monarch.

But let's rewind a little.

Charles has had a whirlwind of official duties since almost the moment his mother, the Queen, died last Thursday at the age of 96.

The very next day, he met with members of the public and viewed tributes outside Buckingham Palace and then delivered a deeply emotional address to the nation, expressing his grief at the loss of his "beloved mother" and vowing to serve the British people with "loyalty, respect, and love".

The day after that, he was officially proclaimed King at St. James's Palace and gave another speech.

Then his mini-tour of the United Kingdom began, taking him to meet dignitaries and attend services across Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Amid all that was the Queen's procession to Westminster Hall, two Charles-led Vigils of the Princes and numerous religious ceremonies.

In the midst of all that, the two pen videos surfaced showing a clearly-strained Charles losing his cool.

Earlier this week, and after extensive conversations with members of the British public, I wrote of how quickly (and unexpectedly) they had embraced their new – and definitely not traditionally popular – King.

Just days later, it seems it's gone one step further: they are now furiously protecting him.

In fact, it was the same response, over and over, when the topic was broached around London. Here's a sample:

"We all get irritable when we're tired – and he must be extremely tired – and he hasn't been allowed any time to grieve. He's tired, he's hardly had any sleep, everyone needs to leave him alone," Jackie, 71, from Bedfordshire told news.com.au.

"He's a grieving son, he's just lost his mother. He needs to be cut some slack," Jack, 39, from Northampton said.

Paul, 41, from Northampton echoed that sentiment: "He's got the grief, he's exhausted – people need to give him a break."

"I feel so sorry for him. It's not about the pen, is it? Everything's just built up and it's the frustration of it, I think. He needs some time to grieve, he must be so tired," said Emma, 34, from Middlesborough.

"It's frustrating because he's doing his best under extremely circumstances – things go wrong, and he's handling himself very well considering what he's dealing with," Matthew, 32, from Cornwall said.

"He needs a break, he's in mourning and he hasn't stopped for days – he's doing a great job, but he seems to be struggling with his grief," Jodie, 42, from Colchester said.

The Queen, having inherited the throne at 25, effectively grew into her adulthood as the monarch, endearing herself to millions and earning their lifelong affection and loyalty. It's the reason why hundreds of thousands of people are currently braving wait times of around one full day for the opportunity to take a few seconds to pay their respects to her at Westminster Hall.

Charles has never found such an easy home in the hearts of the British people – the Diana and Camilla years were a particularly damaging era – but after an exemplar start to his reign amid unfathomably difficult circumstances, this may prove to be the moment that he won them over.

Certainly, he's opened up about finding comfort in the public's support, as people rally around the grieving son of the Queen they adored.

Depending how he navigates it from here, he may just be able to keep riding that wave in the years to come.