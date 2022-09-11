Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place at 11am on Monday, September 19 (10pm NZST on Monday September 19) after she passed away "peacefully" in Balmoral on Friday.

The late Queen's son and heir, Charles, is now the King.

Details of her final journey from Balmoral to Windsor, and when members of the public can pay their respects, have been released by The Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk, who is coordinating the arrangements for the funeral.

Here's what to expect.

When is the late Queen's funeral?

The date of the funeral has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace to be on Monday, September 19.

Will there be a public holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

The King on September 10 approved an order that the day of the late Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday in the UK, with schools closed on the day.

During the Accession Council, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: "Drafts of two proclamations. One - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Two - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

"And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations."

Charles answered: "Approved."

While it is not yet known if New Zealand will observe the day as a public holiday, Australia has confirmed it will be taking a one-off public holiday to mark the Queen' death.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed a National Day of Mourning for the late monarch has been declared for September 22, the Thursday after Albanese returns from the Queen's funeral in London.

"It will be a one-off national public holiday. That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," the Prime Minister told the ABC.

When does the coffin procession begin?

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

At 10am on Sunday (9pm NZT) six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate will carry Queen Elizabeth's coffin to a waiting hearse which will make a slow six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will be taken into the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence in Scotland.

Staff there will be able to pay their respects before the next stage of the late Queen's journey begins at 2.35pm on Monday (1.35am on Tuesday NZT), where the King and Queen Consort will travel behind the coffin on its way from Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin.

Following a service, the late Queen will lie in state in the Cathedral for 24 hours to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects. Full details of the arrangements for the lying in state will be published shortly, officials said.

When will the coffin be transported to Buckingham Palace?

On Tuesday at 5pm (4am Wednesday NZT) the coffin will be taken on the 45-minute journey from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport, where the Princess Royal will accompany her late mother on the flight to RAF Northolt in London, where it will land at 6.55pm (5.55am NZT).

From Northolt the coffin will be taken in a state hearse to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain in the Bow Room overnight.

Will the Queen Elizabeth lie in state?

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Scotland and again, in London.

Following a service at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, the late Queen will lie in state for 24 hours to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

On Wednesday, the coffin is taken into Westminster Hall in London and the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service.

Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four clear days - Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday - during which members of the public will be able to file past it to pay their respects.

Where is the late Queen's funeral?

At 6.30am on Monday 19th (5.30pm on Monday 19th NZT) the public lying in state will end, before a state funeral at Westminster Abbey at 11am (10pm NZT).

From there, she will be taken to Windsor Castle to her final resting place in St George's Chapel, where she will be buried alongside her beloved parents, sister Princess Margaret and the Duke of Edinburgh.

A man lighs a candle to tribute Queen Elizabeth II at a gate of Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / AP

What will happen at the late Queen's funeral?

The monarch played an active role in the preparations for her funeral. The plans, which have been in place for decades and approved by the new King, are expected to be confirmed in the coming days, with services and processions to display the full pomp and ceremony Britain can muster.

The original plans involved the late Queen's coffin to process on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings using ropes rather than horses, with military personnel also lining the streets. Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the Abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2000.

The service, which will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, will be televised, and a national two minutes' silence is expected to be held.

The late Queen's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the Royal family.

Where is her final resting place?

The late Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the late Queen's.

People lay flowers outside the gate of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Photo / AP

Where can I pay tribute?

Church services will be held across the country, with books of condolence in major public buildings as well as online.

The public will also be invited to pay their respects on the streets of London and Windsor in the coming week, as the late Queen's coffin is moved in a procession ahead of her funeral.

Buckingham Palace has issued guidance on how the British public can contribute to the period of national mourning.

Members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes at Royal Residences can do so in the following places: