King Charles showed a few moments of annoyance during the Proclamation of Accession ceremony, gesturing for aides to come and move a pen box and inkwell. Video / AP

Eyebrow-raising photographs of King Charles III's fingers have been circulating on social media following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

And now, a doctor has weighed in, revealing what their swollen and at times red appearance could explain about the monarch's health.

Taking to Twitter, user @Anaiishhh1 said: "Have y'all ever seen Charles's fingers?"

People are talking about King Charles' fingers. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, @leahgaraas added: "A reminder that these are King Charles III's fingers".

Others cruelly mocked the King, sharing images of sausages alongside unflattering images of his swollen digits.

I swear to god if I see Prince Charles fingers on this site one more time pic.twitter.com/VePLDI3NRT — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@wapplehouse) September 10, 2022

Dr Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer at the UK's University of Chester, told the local Daily Star there are several health conditions that could be causing Charles' swollen fingers.

He explained that while there were many possible causes, some were more likely than others, such as oedema – or fluid retention.

"Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell," Dr Nye said.

Charles reportedly even referred to himself as having "sausage fingers". Photo / Getty Images

"Oedema is a common condition and mostly affects people over the age of 65 as the ability for fluid control is restricted," he added.

"To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area."

Another potential cause was arthritis.

"Arthritis – another common condition in the over 60s. It often affects three main areas in the hand – the thumb joint or either joints in the fingers.

Here his hands appear quite red. Photo / Getty Images

"Fingers usually become stiff, painful and swollen and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling can remain.

"Uncommon causes may include high salt diet leading to fluid retention, certain medications can rarely lead to swelling as a side effect such as with blood pressure medications or steroid medications."

He reassured everyone that the swelling was not a sign of a troubling health issue.

"There certainly aren't any immediate health concerns to be concluded from swollen fingers and is most likely a sign of his age."

The King has even reportedly taken a lighthearted approach to the appearance of his digits in the past, referring to himself as having "sausage fingers" in a letter to a friend after Prince William was born.

"I can't tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine," he is quoted as saying in the biography Charles, The Man Who Will Be King by Howard Hodgson.