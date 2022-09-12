Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as thousands flank Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to see her cortege. Video / AP

Analysis from the United Kingdom

A storm is bearing down on London.

Beneath the scores of flowers and heartwarming tributes honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II, an undercurrent of trepidation is growing across the city.

Those hoping to see their former monarch in person one final time are being warned by officials of just how arduous that task might be, and scenes from recent days suggest what chaos might ensue.

Following her death at age 96 on Friday morning [NZ time] at her Balmoral home in Scotland, the Queen's coffin has since been transported south to Edinburgh, flanked by thousands who came to watch her pass.

Earlier this morning, the coffin left the Palace of Holyroodhouse and was escorted down the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral where it has been on public view.

Tomorrow morning, Princess Anne will accompany her mother's coffin as it's flown to London before it travels along the streets to Buckingham Palace.

There it will wait until an official procession will see the late Queen being escorted from the palace to Westminster Hall about 1am on Thursday [NZT].

Thousands came out to watch their fallen monarch travel through Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

From that moment, the Queen will be Lying-in-State - in permanent view of the public until the morning of her funeral on Monday.

Dubbed the biggest security operation the country has ever seen, it's estimated 10,000 police officers could be on duty every day in London in the lead up to the Queen's funeral, with thousands of extra officers brought in to bolster resources.

Officials are still in the dark as to how many people will join the queue over the four days. Some estimates have set expectations of about 750,000 - more than double the believed turnout for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 2002.

The UK Government has been quick to warn mourners of the strict conditions attached to the seemingly gruelling wait they will be subjected to, should they wish to catch an in-person glimpse of the Queen Lying-in-State.

While details on the exact route of the queue are yet to be released, the BBC is predicting it could take up to 30 hours to reach the coffin - posing a real risk to the Queen's older fans.

"You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving," a recent UK Government statement said.

Floral tributes at the main gate of Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

Access to food and drink will be limited along the line, begging the question of how those waiting will sustain themselves - particularly tourists who are without support networks in the city.

Once people reach the airport-style security search point - should they make it that far - prohibited items will be confiscated and bags larger than 40cm x 30cm x 20cm will need to be left behind before entering the hall.

But given the sheer number of people, officials have recognised the bag drop facility will almost certainly reach capacity, forcing people to either leave their bag outside for potential thieves, or wait longer in the queue until space becomes available.

Finally, it has been confirmed that no cameras or mobile devices will be allowed into the hall, which will come as a disappointment for those hoping to capture the moment themselves for generations to come.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Photo / Getty Images

Fortunately, the weather appears to be playing its part. Scattered showers on Wednesday are the only indication of rain in London until the funeral - a welcome sign particularly given gazebos and tents have also been ruled out.

However, mourners will also not wish to endure hours under the hot sun, as has been the case at times over the weekend.

In recent days, tensions have spiked at entrances to Green Park, which neighbours Buckingham Palace, due to overwhelming demand.

The Herald watched on as park officials were forced to close one entrance, using megaphones to shout cautions across the restless crowd, urging them to wait until numbers around the palace reduced.

Given the expected nature of the event, there should be some confidence some support will be provided to those who simply have the desire to farewell their Queen.

The coming days will most certainly be the greatest test of patience for a bustling city grieving a most special leader.