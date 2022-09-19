James, Viscount Severn, right, with his sister Lady Louise Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

While most eyes were on Prince Harry at a vigil for the Queen attended by her grandchildren on Saturday, royal fans noticed a peculiar detail about the youngest of the group, 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn.

James, the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is 14th in line to the throne, appeared to be wearing two medals not dissimilar from the military medals worn by Prince Harry and Prince William on his mourning suit.

James, Viscount Severn, appeared to be wearing two medals not dissimilar from the military medals worn by Prince Harry and Prince William on his mourning suit. Photo / Getty Images

The detail prompted confusion on social media, with many questioning how a royal so young managed to receive medals from the Queen.

"A 14-year-old grandson of the Queen has two medals. Please explain," one Twitter user said.

A second added: "Why does the Queen's 14-year-old grandson have medals? Genuine question. What has he got them for?"

The Queen's youngest grandson is 14 so how tf does he have military medals — L (@ohbutnothough) September 17, 2022

Someone explain what the queen’s 14 year old grandson’s medals are for? the kid is only just old enough for DofE — 🌻🐝🍋 (@je551ca02) September 18, 2022

It turns out the medals are not military at all.

One was to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and the second was for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The Queen's eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, 44, son of Anne, the Princess Royal, wore the same, as well as the 2002 Golden Jubilee medal.

James, who has largely grown up away from the public spotlight at the request of his parents, joined his older sister Lady Louise Windsor, as well as cousins Peter Phillips and his sister Zara Tindall, William and Harry, and Beatrice and Eugenie for the 15-minute ceremony held around the coffin of the late monarch as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

The teen's parents, Edward and Sophie, married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 1999, and were granted the titles Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, James, Viscount Severn and Princess Eugenie inside Westminster Hall at their grandmother's vigil. Photo / Getty Images

And at the time, Buckingham Palace announced that any of their future children would not be styled as prince or princess, a decision by the pair in a move to give their children as normal a childhood as possible.

Both James and sister Louise have often been described as among the Queen's favourite grandchildren.

During his tribute to his mother, their dad Prince Edward touched on the teenager's shared loves and passions with the Queen – and the late Philip.

He said: "The Queen's passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much.

"Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us."