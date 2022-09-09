Charles delivers his first address as King. Video / BBC

A body language expert says King Charles' speech shows the new King moving away from a traditional "stiff upper lip" and openly sharing his grief - and explained her thoughts about the meaning behind the olive branch extended to Harry and Meghan.

Judi James told the Daily Mail that Charles' direct, emotional approach had "never been seen before" by a serving monarch.

"Gone was the traditional stiff upper lip, stoicism and suppressed emotions, and in their place were words and non-verbal signals of personal love and extreme sadness," James said.

James noted that at mention of his "darling wife Camilla", the new King displayed one of the few warm smiles during the sombre address.

A body language expert says Charles showed a note of regret at mention of Harry and Meghan. Photo / AP

Charles' remarks concerning his children were noted by James, who said the King expressed "pride and confidence as he referenced William and Catherine".

"Then he spoke of his 'love for' Harry and Meghan. This comment brought a long pause, and his eyes dropped in a sad, regretful-looking cut-off ritual," James noted, "as he seemed to allow a small sigh before continuing to speak."

She said that, as His Majesty addressed his "darling Mama" directly, he altered his posture to reflect his shift into his new role.

"He spoke as a son but he also addressed the nation as the new king," James said.

"And it was here he seemed to flex his shoulders as his chin jutted slightly, to suggest some determination to move forward in the post."

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

'Profound sorrow'

The new monarch used his first public address as King to pay tribute to the Queen after her death at 96 - and to pay tribute to his wife Camilla and heir apparent William. He confirmed Camilla as the new Queen Consort, and William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

At the same time, he extended an olive branch to his youngest son.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

The majority of his speech focused on his late mother.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing."

An emotional King Charles III makes his first address as Sovereign.

At 73, the Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne automatically and immediately became King when his mother died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday.

He earlier left Balmoral to travel to London and to perform his first official duties as King.

He thanked mourners for their well wishes as he arrived at Buckingham Palace, telling one woman: "You are so kind."

The impromptu meet and greet resulted in the King spending more than 10 minutes walking down the line of people gathered to welcome him back to London.

In his speech he said the grief was mixed with "a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years" of service by the Queen.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples.

"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty.

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

King Charles said he spoke with feelings of "profound sorrow".