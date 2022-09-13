Adorable and awkward moment of Queen's visit to an Australia in 2000 when children failed to recognise her. Video / Getty / ITN

As thousands line the streets in the UK to farewell the Queen, millions more around the world are remembering her, especially those who had the honour of meeting Her Majesty.

But one group, when presented with an opportunity to meet Elizabeth II, just couldn't see what the fuss was about.

Footage of the Queen's hilariously awkward visit to an Australian primary school has gone viral after her death last week, showing a room full of entirely nonplussed kindergarten students failing to recognise Britain's longest-serving monarch.

The video goes back to 2000, when the Queen visited Vasse Primary School in the Western Australian town of Busselton.

What did the Queen walk into? Photo / Getty Images

Former school principal Brian Devereux told the ABC last week that he was shocked to learn that the Queen would be visiting his school and revealed that the ensuing chaos had some questioning the education they provided.

"I took Queen Elizabeth into my pre-primary classes [of] 5-year-olds, and some little kid in the front row yelled out 'whose Nana is that'?" he said.

"I got sent an article from London from the Daily Telegraph saying that clearly education in Australia was lacking somewhat, because these children at this particular school didn't know who Her Majesty was."

Footage of the Queen's trip went viral after it was shared to a TikTok account run by the UK's ITN News.

It showed the Queen's encounter with even younger pupils in the school's pre-kindy class.

In chaotic scenes, little Sol Masters asked the Queen her name.

The Queen did not answer, but the failure to identify herself was overtaken by another drama - Sol had whacked his deskmate Jacintha Heywood.

Poor Jacintha. Photo / Getty Images

As teacher Sue Merry rushed to console the little girl, the Queen moved to another desk - where she was promptly asked again who she was.

Turns out 3-year-old Sol had been absent for most of the weeks that the children had spent preparing for the historic visit.

"He's only been here for two days," Merry told visiting media in 2000.

"We've been telling the kids about the Queen, but he's missed it all."

And Jake? Jake was deeply unsure of the whole endeavour.

Oh, Jake. Photo / ITN/Getty Images

Sometimes, we are all Jake.