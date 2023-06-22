Camilla's choice of designer has caused a flurry of speculation as it comes days after Meghan was at the centre of a controversial new Dior deal. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla has caused a flurry of talk as she stepped out for day one of the Royal Ascot in the UK - and it wasn’t for her animated facial expressions.

Wearing a custom made, crisp white Dior outfit complete with diamond earrings, a thick silver necklace and a gemstone brooch, Page Six has reported her choice of designer raised questions with some people believing it could be a subtle dig at Meghan Markle.

Rumours have been swirling among British tabloids in recent days that Meghan is the new face of Dior, with speculation that it’s the Duchess of Sussex’s way to “re-invent” herself. However, the luxury French fashion house soon put rumours to bed, telling The Telegraph no negotiations were taking place. They explained that it was “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

A representative for the Duchess also quashed rumours telling the UK publication that a “mega-bucks” contract was not in the works.

Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan has never publicly partnered with Dior but she has been a frequent wearer of their designs and was seen wearing a Dior dress in 2019 at Prince Archie’s christening.

Harry also appears to be a fan of the label and has worn many Dior suits including at King Charles’s coronation in May.

While Camilla’s choice to wear the designer could be purely coincidental. Page Six has reported it “got everyone talking” and caused a flurry of gossip with the general consensus being how happy people were that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend the annual event.

“The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here,” an eyewitness told the publication, while another source added, “Camilla’s friends say she remains furious at Harry and Meghan,” and referred to Harry’s discussion of his “wicked stepmother” in his memoir, Spare.

“Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.

“Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess,” the source said.