The Duchess of Cornwall will be crowned Queen Camilla when Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the Queen has indicated. Video / NZ Herald

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will wear a crown made for the Queen Mother when Prince Charles becomes king.

The 74-year-old duchess was given Queen Elizabeth's blessing to take on the role of Queen Consort when her husband ascends the throne in a message over the weekend, and it's now been revealed that plans have already been drawn up for Charles' coronation day.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Camilla will wear a stunning crown featuring a platinum frame set with 2,800 diamonds - many of which came from Queen Victoria's Regal Circlet - and contains the controversial 105.6 carat Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The crown of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother made of platinum and containing the famous Koh-i-noor diamond along with other gems. Photo / Getty

The huge jewel was given as a gift to Victoria in 1856 by Sultan Abdulmedjid as a gesture of thanks for the support of Britain in the Crimean War, but many in India believe it is stolen and have demanded it back.

It is currently on display with the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.

Plans for Charles' coronation have been overhauled in recent years, with officials keen to make the ceremony "more streamlined" and up-to-date, so it is expected to have been shortened from the three-hour event that took place when his mother was crowned.

The ceremony will still be "spectacular" but has been redesigned to "better reflect the times", with more religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity.

In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, the queen said she hoped Camilla would be known as the Queen Consort, instead of the first-ever Princess Consort as had previously been intended.

Queen Elizabeth, as she was known at the time, wore the crown at King George VI's coronation in 1937. Photo / Getty Images

She said: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

And on Sunday, Charles said he was "deeply conscious of the honour" awarded by his mother.

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service. Photo / Getty Images

He said: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."