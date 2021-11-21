Queen attends great-grandchildren's joint christening despite health concerns

The Queen leaves Windsor Great Park after the service. Photo / AP

The Queen has attended the joint christening of her great-grandsons in Windsor despite recent concerns for her health.

The 95-year-old monarch joined close family and friends as her granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall held a joint service for their first-born sons.

The Queen was said to have been determined to attend the ceremony despite a back sprain which saw her forced to pull out of a Remembrance Sunday event last weekend.

She was photographed wearing a green hat and matching jacket as she was driven from the service at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Sunday afternoon.

The chapel is on a private road just a stone's throw from the Royal Lodge, the residence that the Duke of York shares with the Duchess of York, his ex-wife.

It is understood that the private ceremony for August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall is the first time that two Royal babies have been baptised together.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, her husband, were due to christen their nine-month old son back in July. However, the event at the All Saints Chapel was cancelled due to a Covid scare.

Mike and Zara Tindall's son was born in March.

The second cousins share the same middle name, Philip, in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, their late great-grandfather