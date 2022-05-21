Queen Elizabeth II quietly showed her support for Ukraine by wearing their colours to an appearance this week. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II quietly showed her support for Ukraine by wearing their colours to an appearance this week. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen and the royal family have secretly opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees, claims the Daily Mail.

The UK newspaper has reported Palace sources claiming there are a number of royal family members – including Her Majesty - who have vowed to "do their bit" to help Ukrainians following the invasion.

Nearly 54,000 refugees fleeing the war-struck country have arrived in Britain under the Government's scheme and now reports claim members of the royal family are joining politicians to offer housing for Ukrainians escaping the conflict.

While the royals have already made substantial cash donations, Buckingham Palace insists they are also working on a number of other projects related to refugee support but exactly what that entails is yet to be revealed.

The Queen appeared to show support for Ukraine last week when she wore the country's colours. Her Majesty was seen in an eye-catching yellow outfit accessorised with hints of blue, while it was reported that she also ordered flowers to Windsor Castle in the same colours.

A senior royal source told the Daily Mail, "These things don't tend to happen by accident."

It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to fight back tears when she and Prince William visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London. The couple brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars with them and the Duke told members of the community, "we are all behind you."

Prince William and Kate tour the facilities during a visit at the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Photo / Getty Images

In March, the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal revealed in a tweet that the Queen made a "generous" donation.

The Disasters Emergency Committee tweeted, "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

It followed a tweet from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who shared their support for Ukraine with a tweet saying, "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.



Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes also shared a statement of support on their Archewell Foundation website the day the invasion started, writing: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell, stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."