Pungent: Heidi Klum's bizarre food habit revealed

Heidi Klum eats a "whole clove of garlic once a week".

The America's Got Talent judge is obsessed with the strong tasting plant - used all over the world in cooking for the delicious flavour it contains - due to its taste and health benefits, and Klum will munch on a whole clove every few days.

She confessed: "I am a big fan of garlic. I usually eat a whole clove once a week."

Klum, 48, lifted the lid on her hunger for garlic and some of her other eating habits in the 25 Things you Don't Know About Me feature in the new issue of Us Weekly magazine.

The German supermodel also revealed what dish she can't live without and what her best fast food item is.

She said: "Chicken soup is one of my favourite foods, and I make it at home at least once a week.

"I don't usually eat fast food, but if I do, it better be served with French fries."

Klum - who is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz - also shared some other secrets of her life at home, which she also shares with her four children, Leni, Henry, Jonah and Lou, whose father is her ex-husband Seal.

Spilling on the type of joke that makes her laugh the most, she spilled: "I don't mind fart jokes. I actually love them."

And revealing what surprising two things can be found in her backyard, she said: "I own a piece of the Berlin Wall and I keep it in my yard.

"I also have a huge blue snail in my backyard."