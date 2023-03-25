Pud it there

Banana, hazelnut and chocolate puddings. Photo / Babiche Martens

A bowl of something sweet, spongy and delicious makes the prospect of a changing season that much easier to swallow.

Banana, hazelnut and chocolate puddings

Makes 4-6

100g butter, cut into cubes

100g chopped dark chocolate

1 egg, plus 1 yolk

100g brown sugar

80g self-raising flour

¼ cup chopped hazelnuts

2 small bananas, halved, cut lengthways

Lightly whipped cream, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 200C. Grease four tea cups or ramekins.

2. In a bowl over simmering water place the butter and chocolate until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat.

3. Beat the eggs and sugar until light and creamy. Fold in the chocolate, flour and hazelnuts.

4. Pour the mixture into your cups, then poke in the bananas leaving a piece sticking out.

5. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool for five minutes before serving with whipped cream.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fruit sponge pudding

Serves 4-6

3 cups fruit (we used tinned pears and guavas)

Whipped cream or icecream, to serve

Sponge

80g butter, softened

½ cup sugar

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla

1 cup self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ cup milk

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. Place the fruit into a 1½-litre ovenproof baking dish.

3. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla.

4. Stir through the flour, baking powder, and then the milk. Spoon on top of the fruit and spread evenly. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden and risen.

5. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla icecream.

Recipe / Angela Casley





Photo / Babiche Martens

Gluten-free date and honey pudding

Serves 6

1 cup pitted dates, roughly chopped

1 cup boiling water

1 tsp baking soda

100g butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup runny honey

2 eggs

1½ cups ground almonds

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp gluten-free baking powder

Honey caramel sauce

½ cup runny honey

½ cup cream

2 Tbsp butter

¼ tsp ground ginger

Whipped cream, to serve

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 22cm ovenproof dish.

2. Place the dates and water in a small bowl and soak for 20 minutes. Drain, reserving two tablespoons of liquid. Add the baking soda to the liquid then stir through the dates.

3. Cream the butter, sugar and honey until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating together. Fold through the almonds, ginger and baking powder. Stir through the date mixture. Pour into your baking dish. Place into the oven for 35 minutes or until just set.

4. Remove and cool slightly before serving.

5. To make the sauce – combine the honey, cream, butter and ginger in a small pot. Bring to the boil for 4 or 5 minutes until slightly thickened. Remember, as it cools it will thicken a bit more.

6. Serve the pudding with sauce and a dollop of cream.

Recipe / Angela Casley