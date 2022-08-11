Psychologist busts bizarre dating theory. Video / JackMacBarstool

Social media is trying to prove a new way of testing the heath of a relationship, but psychologists say there's no validity to it.

Several months ago, TikTokers started promoting a theory that you could tell if a heterosexual relationship would last by drawing a green line over a posed picture of a couple.

In a nutshell, the theory goes: neither partner leaning means a long-lasting relationship; woman leaning in means sometimes a lasting relationship, and man leaning in means the relationship is doomed.

The green line test was coined by a Twitter account named @alpharivelino – sparking a trend on TikTok testing the theory.

But what does a qualified psychologist say about the theory?

What the experts say

"There's no validity to it at all," says Lysn psychologist Nancy Sokarno.

"I really don't think photos can tell much at all about a relationship.

"I know the theory is based on body language cues but we have to bear in mind that there are so many other factors to consider.

"For example, if the photo is for paparazzi, do they feel comfortable posing for that photo? Or are they standing in front of a big group of people, are people filming the interaction, etc."

Sokarno also says that generally body language "shouldn't be the determining factor as to deciding whether a relationship is good or bad".

"Ultimately it comes down to how you treat each other. Factors like how you support each other emotionally, how you converse, how you resolve disagreements etc are way more important than a person's body language.

"Obviously a level of physicality does come into play in a relationship. For example, if a person is closed off physically it is going to have an impact on the relationship, but body language overall shouldn't be the determining factor."

Further evidence the 'test' is bogus

Users of the green line rule also love to post a photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson where he is clearly the one leaning in to prove that they were always going to break up.

But a similar snap of Michelle and Barack Obama shows him leaning in - and the Obamas are generally thought to be an incredibly solid couple.

TikToker @jackmacbarstool further explained the green line with several videos on the theory, but even his own followers seemed to turn against the Barstool Sports writer.

Several pointed out that "you do clearly draw the lines more favourably when it supports your point".

Many others dismissed it as a serious reach, as people in love often lean in towards each other, and sometimes it's necessary for the taller person to lean in.

"*shows 8 foot tall man leaning over to kiss someone much shorter than him* 'SEE GUYS LOOK HE'S LEANING IN!!!'" one commenter said.