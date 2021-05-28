Psychic 'predicts' Sydney woman's $9m Powerball win

The woman won Powerball after a psychic told her mother someone in the family would win big. Photo / Getty Images

A mother from Sydney's southwest has become a multi-millionaire from winning the lottery – a triumph that was predicted by her mother's psychic.

The Carnes Hill woman bought her $9 million ticket at Carnes Hill Newsagent in Hoxton Park with $13 that she won on a previous lotto game.

The woman's unregistered ticket was the only division one winner from last night's Powerball draw 1306, and she has taken home $9,738,691.40.

"I saw on Facebook that someone had won almost $10 million," the excited woman said.

"Then I looked a little closer at the post and realised that the ticket was purchased from the same place that I had bought mine."

She then explained her mother had recently spoke with a psychic who said someone in her family would win big in the lottery and would help the rest of the family.

"I guess she was right!" the lucky winner said.

"Just yesterday my sister and I were discussing what we'd do if we won the lottery, agreeing that we'd buy each other a new car and pay off each other's mortgages.

"I suppose that's happening now!"

The woman said the "life-changing" money would be spent by helping her siblings, parents and grandparents and on a new larger home.

"Maybe I'll even get myself some nice diamond earrings, I don't know," she said.

"A holiday overseas would be great when we can do that, but for now we might just go interstate to celebrate."

Carnes Hill Newsagent owner Yiu Ho said he was "so happy" to have sold this winning ticket.

"This is certainly the biggest division one winning ticket we've sold here," he said.

The winning numbers were 5, 12, 10, 6, 2, 24 and 25, with the Powerball being number 20.