Have you ever met a person, then forgotten their face only moments later? You are not alone. Photo / 123rf

Have you ever met someone at work, only to bump into them days later and have no recollection of who they are? Or started to watch a film, but been unable to keep track of the characters?

If so, you’re not alone. Last week, Joanna Lumley revealed she has prosopagnosia, a neurological condition better known as face blindness and characterised by the inability to recognise people’s faces.

Talking to Vernon Kay on the BBC Sounds Tracks of My Years podcast, the actress, 77, said she kisses strangers without knowing who they are, and that she’s “been at parties where I’ve literally said, ‘Do you want another glass of wine?’ Gone off, got the glass of wine, come back, and I don’t know who I’ve been talking to… because their face hasn’t registered.”

Other sufferers include the broadcaster Stephen Fry, 65, who has an “appalling ability to remember faces”, and the actor Brad Pitt, 59, who said prosopagnosia means “so many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them”. According to a study published in the journal Cortex in February, millions of us may have prosopagnosia without even knowing the condition exists.

Previously thought to affect between 2 -2.5 per cent of the global population, researchers at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and the VA Boston Healthcare System, who administered an online questionnaire and tests to 3341 individuals, found prosopagnosia might actually affect as many as one in 33 people – 3.03 per cent.

“Expanding the diagnosis is important, because knowing that you have real objective evidence of prosopagnosia, even a mild form, can help you take steps to reduce its negative impacts on daily life,” says Joseph DeGutis, the study leader and HMS associate professor of psychiatry at VA Boston, who describes these impacts as “social distress and embarrassment. Recognising someone is a social signal, indicating that ‘you are important to me’.”

Dr Punit Shah, associate professor of psychology at the University of Bath and a creator of the “prosopagnosia index” – a questionnaire in which volunteers are asked the extent to which they agree or disagree with 20 statements, such as “I often mistake people I have met before for strangers”, and used for diagnosis in conjunction with computerised face recognition – believes that, whether we have proso­pagnosia or not, facial recognition is a spectrum.

At one end are “super recognisers”, who can instantly recall the face of a person they haven’t seen for decades. Then there are those of us who might struggle to put a name to the face of an office colleague outside the context of work. But at the other end, says Dr Shah, are people with extreme proso­pagnosia, “who can’t recognise themselves in photos”.

Only formally recognised as a condition by the NHS in 2014, prosopagnosia has two variations, he explains: an “acquired” form, which happens as a result of a brain injury that damages the fusiform gyrus, the area of the brain behind the right ear that deals with facial processing.

“That’s relatively rare,” says Dr Shah. More common is the “developmental” form, which causes “atypical activity” in the fusiform gyrus and is “naturally occurring”.

Although sufferers may not be aware they’re afflicted until adulthood – if at all – prosopagnosia is likely to manifest in childhood. It is often hereditary and there is a link with autism – a 2020 study found prosopagnosia potentially occurs in more than 36 per cent of autistic adults without intellectual disability. Prof DeGutis says it can also be “a consequence of age-related cognitive decline”; and research in 2017 found that children who were underweight at birth were also poorer at recognising faces when they were older.

Meanwhile, a recent study from Dartmouth College, in New Hampshire in the US, on a woman known only as “Annie”, found face blindness may affect sufferers of long Covid.

The consequences can be severe, says Prof Catherine Loveday, lecturer in cognitive neuroscience at the University of Westminster, who recalls a research trip with an extreme sufferer: “If two of us wore the same colour jumper at dinner, she would get completely confused.

Or if she went into a shop and I waited outside for her, she’d come out and have no idea which one was me.” Unable to recognise her own reflection, it is only when she smiles, says Prof Loveday, that “she can see a small chip in her tooth that helps her know it must be her.

Her family tend to wear something unusual that identifies them – her husband wore an unusual necklace.” For a disorder so underexplored, there seem a disproportionate number of high-profile names who have the condition – former politician Patricia Hewitt and former Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne, both 74, are sufferers (“I can have a two-hour meeting with someone and then not recognise them at dinner four hours later,” Bannatyne said in 2011).

“How debilitating it is often depends on the work people do,” says Dr Shah. “If you’re not interacting with many people and have a small circle of friends, you might not even notice it. If your work involves making social connections, that can be quite cognitively demanding.”

While Lumley denies the suggestion her face blindness is a result of meeting “so many people”, Pitt seems confused at being a sufferer, given the visual nature of his job:

“I can’t grasp a face, and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view.” Sufferers don’t seem to struggle to recognise other objects the way they do faces.

Dr Shah says: “It seems one issue is the complexity. There’s individual variability in faces that make them more challenging to remember than other types of stimuli.”

Although there’s no cure or clinically proven treatment, he adds, there are “compensatory strategies” anyone struggling to put a name to a face can adopt.

Need help remembering someone’s face?

Pay attention to how people smell

“Pay more attention to how people smell, or walk, or to other bodily signals that aren’t related to the face, which might help you recognise who you’ve interacted with,” says Dr Shah.

Be open about your condition

“If you’re meeting someone for the first time, it might be better to mention it early on, rather than cause offence by forgetting later down the line,” says Dr Shah, whose research shows “most people are interested and responsive”.

Facebook a face to help it stick

“Making a concerted effort to try to learn faces by using facial imagery on social media before or after you meet someone might help,” says Dr Shah.

Signpost subtly before you meet

Dr Shah says: “An ‘I’m not very good with faces – ‘let me know what you’ll be wearing’ is a roundabout way of ‘scaffolding’ interaction without saying ‘I have this condition.’”