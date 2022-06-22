One dating coach reveals why you should skip the cliché coffee shop date. Photo / Getty Images

If you want a second date, don't spend your first date in a coffee shop.

Louanne Ward, a professional Australian dating coach has revealed the cliché cafe first date may be preventing you from scoring a second date.

Daily Mail reported the dating coach has five reasons the common go-to is a second date killer with the first reason being that the noisy and often crowded environment of a cafe can be uncomfortable for a lot of people.

Ward went on to note the second reason the "boring" cafe date could be resulting in unsuccessful connections is because there are so many people walking in and out of the space that it is distracting and takes the attention off you.

She added the third reason is that a cafe table creates a "barrier" and leaves new couples at arm's length from the get-go which some people may find awkward.

The fourth reason Ward deferred people from coffee dates is that sitting across from each other will likely result in a person approaching the date with an "intimidating interview-style" and will "fire off questions".

She explained this is because grabbing coffee is traditionally seen as a quick way to catch up with someone.

Louanne Ward, a professional Australian dating coach, revealed why you should skip the coffee shop date. Photo / Instagram @louanneward

Ward's fifth and final reason for disliking the first date option is because extending the date can be difficult unless both parties enjoy drinking back-to-back coffees.

"Meeting over coffee does not make a date," she said, a "coffee date" is often misinterpreted as a real date when in reality it's a casual catch-up before the "proper date" happens.

One reader replied to Ward and said, "It is definitely not a date.

"To me, it's more a meet and greet to gauge mutual attraction and interest. Depending on how I felt, I would then consider an actual 'date' in a more intimate environment."

Ward went on to say the less cliché the first date is the better and suggested potential partners get to know each other in a more open and active environment like hiking, boating or a picnic.

"Activity-based dates like bike riding, hiking, a walk on the beach, picnic in the hills, a stroll around the zoo, wine tasting, boating or canoeing will all help you to stay present, find common ground and enjoy each other's company."