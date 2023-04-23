The special image released to commemorate what would have been the late Queen's 97th birthday on April 21. Photo / Princess of Wales

The special image released to commemorate what would have been the late Queen's 97th birthday on April 21. Photo / Princess of Wales

When it comes to clothing, the Princess of Wales does something a little differently to most other royals and celebrities: she wears the same thing twice. Sometimes thrice. Often considered a fashion faux pas among the rich and famous - or an Instagram blunder to the rest of us - Kate Middleton has become known for recycling old but perfectly good outfits.

And in a recently released image paying tribute to the late Queen, Kate’s penchant for recycling clothes can be seen in the form of a hand-me-down shirt on her youngest son, Prince Louis.

In the photo, taken last year and released two days ago to commemorate what would have been Her Majesty’s 97th birthday, Louis wears what was once big brother Prince George’s pinstripe shirt.

First seen on George in 2017 for the Cambridges’ 2017 Christmas card, according to the Daily Mail the top is from British children’s clothing brand Amaia and features a grandfather collar and lightweight fabric, perfect for summer.

The Cambridges in their 2017 Christmas card where Prince George first wore the pinstripe shirt. Photo / Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Now the shirt has made a comeback on a beaming Louis as he stands behind a green Chesterfield couch where his late great-grandmother sat, surrounded by her youngest offspring.

The portrait shot features 8 of her 12 great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex (grandchildren) and Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Savannah Phillips.

Absent from the special photo are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Princess Eugenie’s son August Brooksbank, 2, and Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, 1.

Taken by the Princess of Wales last August at Balmoral, where the Queen spent her final days, the photo remained unseen until it was released for what would have been her birthday on April 21.

It is often noted that the Princess has become the British royal family’s unofficial photographer, capturing and sharing special images of her children, significant family moments, and even having her work appear on a magazine cover.

It was Kate’s photo of Camilla, Queen Consort, that made the cover of Country Life magazine, which also featured a number of the Princess’ images of her step-mother-in-law in its pages.

The Princess of Wales shot the cover of Country Life magazine when Camilla, Queen Consort, was guest editor. Photo / Country Life























