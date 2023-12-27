Prince Kate, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were once spotted together frequently, now reports suggest they haven't spoken since 2019. Photo / AP

Prince Kate, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were once spotted together frequently, now reports suggest they haven't spoken since 2019. Photo / AP

Four years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from all royal duties, a friend of Princess Kate has revealed whether there is any chance of reconciliation between the three.

In the years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the family, they have made multiple damaging allegations against the Royal family - including claiming Kate was “cold” toward Meghan, made her cry on her wedding day and allegedly named Kate as one of the “Racist royals”.

So, what are the chances of making up? None according to the Princess’s friend.

Speaking to People magazine, the inside source said, “She’s moved on and William has too,” adding “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”

A photo of Kate and Will used in the promo for the doco (left) and Meghan is seen breaking down multiple times. Photo / Netflix

It’s a similar claim made by royal biographer and friend of the Sussexes, Omid Scobie.

In his recently released book Endgame, he claimed the Princess and Duchess have not spoken in four years, with Scobie suggesting their last conversation was in 2019.

As well as sharing alleged insight into Meghan and Kate’s relationship claiming the “cold” Princess has spent more time “talking about” her sister in law, than she has ever spent with her, he also alleged the Princess is said to “jokingly shiver” when she hears Meghan’s name.

Insisting there is “no going back” for the two, a source is quoted in the book saying: “(Catherine) was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews.”

They are referring to the bombshell 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries as well as Harry’s interviews in the lead up to the release of his memoir, Spare.

A similar claim was made in regards to Prince William, with Scobie insisting he “doesn’t want to know” his younger brother who was once his close confidante and friend.

Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, were last together at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Photo / AP

Despite many being hopeful for a brotherly reunion Scobie’s book appeared to put out any hopes of a reconciliation on the horizon between the royal brothers.

In an excerpt from the book shared with the US magazine, Scobie claimed that William “doesn’t want to know” his little brother and is under the impression that he has been “brainwashed by an army of therapists.

“I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view,” he reveals in the book.

“These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown. They will never see eye-to-eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides … that won’t change.”

Kate, soon to turn 42 on January 9, is reportedly looking back on her first year as the Princess of Wales and becoming one of the most well-known and influential females in the family.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales will one day be the future King and Queen. Photo / AP

A member close to the royal household told the US magazine that the mother of three “takes things seriously” which can be seen in the success of her Shaping Us initiative — a campaign centred on the importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

Her popularity can also be seen in the many positive comments made about her.

Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace communications chief and cohost of the BBC podcast When It Hits the Fan, said, “She’s very much seen as a player at the centre of team Windsor.”

While royal author Valentine Low said, “She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” adding, “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.

“Kate thinks strategically,” Low continued to say, “She is going to be queen one day and has the long-term interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart.”