Princess Eugenie gives birth to boy

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement on January 22, 2018. Photo / Getty

Princess Eugenie has given birth to her first child, a son, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Princess, 30, gave birth at the private Portland Hospital in Central London, this morning, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, present.

Her grandmother, the Queen, was said to be "delighted" with the news.

The baby weighed 8lbs 1oz.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

It added: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The delighted Princess posted a photograph of her newborn son's tiny hand on Instagram, captioning it with three blue hearts and two exclamation marks.

The post had been liked by more than 100,000 people in just half an hour.

Among the first to congratulate the happy couple was James Middleton, brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, who said it was "such wonderful news".

The baby is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild and the Duke and Duchess of York's first grandchild.

He will be 11th in line to the throne, pushing the Earl of Wessex down to 12th place, and his children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise down to 13th and 14th, respectively.

His name will be announced at a later date and his parents are unlikely to give him a title.

The little boy will be a second cousin to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie.

Princess Eugenie and her elder sister, Princess Beatrice, were both born at the Portland. The Duchess of Sussex also gave birth there in May 2019.

Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank married at St George's Chapel in October 2018.

They announced the pregnancy on her Instagram page, with a photograph of them holding hands and clutching a pair of teddy bear baby booties.

The Duchess of York said following the announcement: "I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

"Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother.

"Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."