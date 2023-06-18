Princess Diana was idolised by many women in her lifetime. Photo / Ross White

Princess Diana was closely watched and scrutinised by the the world as she joined the royal family, marrying Prince Charles, the future King. And while many would go on to try and emulate her appearance, there was someone else watching the Princess of Wales very closely for her own unique reasons.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has revealed the extent to which she attempted to mirror a young Diana as she too became part of the firm in the UK summer of 1986.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Diana, Princess of Wales at the Epsom Derby in 1987. The pair were fourth cousins and childhood friends. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, “Fergie”, as she became known, was asked by her co-host, Sarah Thomson, if she had a connection with the late Princess of Wales, reports Fox News.

Revealing the pair were fourth cousins and childhood friends, she admitted she was inspired by the way Diana could work a room. Her charisma was something Ferguson tried to mimic as she attempted to navigate royal life.

“I remember when I first became a princess with Duch, and I watched her work a room. And I just copied her. I mirrored her, how she did it because she was just incredible. She just immediately went in with her heart. Full heart, full energy, and she left everything outside the door.

“Diana and I, we definitely talked incessantly about charity. We loved to give,” Ferguson said.

Diana, Princess Of Wales, visits a minefield being cleared by the charity Halo. Photo / Getty Images

“So, she was very similar to me. She never understood how brilliant she was really, and together we both didn’t. And I used to hug her, but she wouldn’t understand. And her mother and my mother were at school together, and they were best friends. And Diana was my fourth cousin. You know, it’s just extraordinary that we were brought together,” says Ferguson who was Diana’s childhood friend and was introduced to Prince Andrew by her.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew maintain a close friendship despite being divorced. Photo / Getty Images

While both women would go on to divorce their husbands, Ferguson recalls her time in the royal family alongside Diana as a wonderful experience.

“We loved each other with all our hearts.

“She made me laugh more than any other single person I’ve ever met in my life.”

“Diana was just a tinkling laughter down the corridors, and there was nobody like her in the world because she had that ability to give her entire heart because she didn’t give her entire heart to herself. It’s been written about many times. And I have decided, at 63, to perhaps start understanding what that means.”







