Princess Charlene of Monaco finally reunites with family: 'Thank you all for keeping me strong'

Princess Charlene has finally been reunited with her husband and children. Photo / @hshprincesscharlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco had a "reunion filled with joy and emotion" with her family after being apart from them for nearly a year.

The princess, 43, arrived home in Monaco after 10 months living alone in South Africa away from her husband Prince Albert and their two children, reports the Daily Mail.

She shared a sweet family photo on Instagram, writing, "Happy day today. Thankyou all for keeping me strong."

The mum of two underwent several surgeries in South Africa and was taken to hospital after a collapse in September.

Amid several photos shared to Instagram, she can be seen posing for a family snap with her husband and 6-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella. And there seems to have been a new addition to the family - a light brown Vizsla she was seen taking for a walk this morning. It comes after her beloved dog Angel tragically died last month after being run over.

Charlene's stay in South Africa sparked rumours of a rift between the couple, which they both strongly denied.

In a video clip shared to Twitter, she made no reference to her husband, saying, "It has been, obviously, a very challenging time to be here but at the same time it has been wonderful being back in South Africa.

"I'd like to thank the doctors in South Africa who have done a fantastic job of helping me and I'm so looking forward to getting back to my children.

"Thankyou South Africa, and thankyou everyone and god bless you."

Charlene was in her native South Africa for most of this year after a serious sinus infection left her unable to travel, forcing her to miss out on events like her tenth wedding anniversary and her twins' first day at school.

A royal spokesperson said at the time, "The princess is in a good mood and is looking forward to returning home, while Charlene's father, Mike Wittstock, was overjoyed that his daughter is returning to Monaco.

"'Thank God she is back home,' he said."