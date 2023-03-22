Princess Beatrice's is fiercely loyal to the Crown and her parents but faces awkward choices after Fergie distances herself and sister Eugenie is BFFs with the Duchess. Photos / Getty Images

It is widely known that Meghan Markle isn’t in Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson’s best books but is contrastingly close to her daughter Eugenie. However, there is one member of the York family that seems to be stuck in the middle, reports the Daily Mail.

Princess Beatrice is private to a fault and, unlike her mother or younger sister, has never commented on the relationship between her cousin Prince Harry and the Suits actress.

The royal has various mutual friends with Meghan, including her best friend Misha Nonoo, and the two royals are believed to have attended many of the same Hollywood parties and royal ceremonies in the last few years.

However, she’s also extremely close with her father Prince Andrew, who the Sussexes have, on more than one occasion, publicly shamed. Princess Beatrice was allegedly “devastated” when she heard of Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault accusations against the Duke of York.

Beatrice is also renowned for being fiercely loyal to the late Queen Elizabeth. The princess famously wore one of the Queen’s gowns when she married property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi at Royal Lodge in 2020.

After the Montecito royals’ criticism of Prince Andrew and their public attacks on the royal family, it is uncertain as to whether Meghan and Beatrice’s relationship has remained unscathed.

The royal cousins are allegedly part of a WhatsApp group where they text each other regarding family events and news.

While it is assumed that Beatrice and Harry keep up communication on the group chat, Meghan’s relationship with the York royal is not known.

Princess Beatrice has never commented on her relationship with Harry and vice versa with the Sussexes.

In her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan revealed that she knew Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie before she knew Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable.

“We’re friends with them as a couple,” she added, referring to Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank.

However, she’s never referenced Princess Beatrice - who keeps a lower public profile in comparison to her sister.

Despite the apparent low-profile relationship between Beatrice and Meghan, there was a subtle hint that the two were closer than they seem in Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix docuseries.

In Harry & Meghan, a photograph shows Prince Harry and Meghan having a cup of tea in the late Queen Elizabeth’s wendy house.

In 2010, the Queen gave custodianship of the wendy house to her granddaughter Princess Beatrice, who supervised a year-long renovation and invited journalist Andrew Marr inside for his BBC series The Diamond Queen in 2012, which marked the first time cameras were allowed inside the house.

Beatrice seems to be one of the few royals still in contact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and is thought to have given them permission to bring cameras inside the house.

However, it is unclear whether she was fully aware of what the couple were filming.

The photo featured in the Netflix series shows the Sussexes giggling as they sit on kids’ chairs drinking from a children’s tea set.

Since then, it’s not clear what the relationship between Meghan and Beatrice looks like.