Princess Anne to be 'kicked out' of royal inner circle when Charles becomes king

Despite being one of the most hardworking royals, Anne could be axed from the Firm once Charles is on the throne. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Anne could be one of the senior royals to be axed from the royal family when Charles becomes king, commentators warn.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Express UK about what we can expect from Charles' succession to the throne, warning that Charles' vision of the monarchy could have a big impact on many charities.

And he revealed there's a certain phrase dropped around the royal family that could give away what's next for senior royals like Anne.

"The phrase 'slimmed down royal family' constantly keeps coming up," Fitzwilliams said.

"The royal family will evolve with Charles coming to the throne."

He also said it was likely Charles' eldest son and heir to the throne would be in the inner circle, while Harry and Meghan didn't get a mention.

"As far the inner core, I think it's perfectly clear that it's going to be Charles and Camilla, and then William and Kate and their children and eventual spouses.

"It does tend to have the feel that certain royals who do a lot or who are quite a lot older will have to take on different roles at that point."

He went on to say that Princess Anne, now 70, does "a remarkable amount" of work.

Prince Charles has big plans for a new vision of the monarchy. Photo / Getty Images

"No doubt she will want to continue, but who knows how that will play out?

"I would have thought that it was in everyone's interests for royal patronages, where appropriate, to be around the same as they are.

"People ought to realise that the royals have some 3000 patronages and do some 3500 engagements."

The commentator explained that if there were fewer royals, there would be fewer doing charity work - "whether or not that's a good thing"

Fitzwilliams also explained what the benefits are for a charity when they have a royal patron. They are sometimes allowed to charge more if the royal appears at one of their events, or allowed access to palaces.