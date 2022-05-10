Prince William opens arena memorial with emotional speech. Video / The Royal Family Channel

Prince William appeared emotional during his unveiling of the Manchester arena attack memorial.

The Glade of Light memorial was unveiled by the prince yesterday to honour the victims of the 2017 Manchester attack in which 22 people tragically died. The white marble halo-shaped memorial bears the names of those killed in the attack and has personalised memory capsules where families of the victims can place mementos and messages.

Speaking to the victim's families, the prince placed his hand on his chest and said, "For Catherine and I, it is very important that we are with you here, today. To remember the twenty-two lives so brutally taken. To acknowledge the hundreds of lives that were irrevocably changed and to pay tribute to the resilience of this great City."

Later in the speech he appeared to choke up as he recalled the grief he experienced at only 15 years old when the princess died, "As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten.

"There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be amongst you today.

"Catherine and I know that the atrocity's impact will last a lifetime and beyond, and that the healing process is still ongoing. We want to assure all of you who are struggling that you are very much in our thoughts."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then took a walk around the memorial garden where the Duchess placed a bouquet of flowers.

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 10, 2022

The unveiling comes almost a year after the royal brothers unveiled a bronze statue of Diana in Sunken Garden in July last year.