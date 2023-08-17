Socceroos great Craig Foster has slammed Prince William’s reaction to the Matildas' devastating World Cup loss to England. Photo / Getty Images

Craig Foster is slamming a “pat on the head” from the future king of England.

The 29-time Socceroo was not impressed by the Prince Of Wales’ attempt to congratulate the Matildas after their 3-1 loss to England in the Fifa Women’s World Cup semifinal.

In the wake of the heart-wrenching defeat, William sent a message to the players of both teams.

“What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses — on to the final!” William shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account after the tense semifinal match.

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W”

King Charles also shared his praise for both teams on social media.

“My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match,” he wrote.

“While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch — and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect.”

However, Foster, who is also co-chairman of the Australian Republican Movement, did not enjoy the royal’s sentiment.

“You’ve been proudly supporting England all tournament. Not a word for Australia. Not that we expect it. We prefer the honesty. Without the patronising pat on the head in defeat,” Foster wrote on Twitter.

“Support the Lionesses & let us get on with our business, mate.”

It's not the first time that Craig Foster has had a bone to pick with the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is president of Britain’s Football Association, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the royal has been publicly supporting England in the World Cup.

However, this isn’t the first time that Foster has had a bone to pick with the royal family.

“I’ve always had an aversion to the concept of royalty — the concept that one set of humans is more special than any other,” he shared with the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this year.

He has previously expressed that he thinks it is “embarrassing” that Charles is Australia’s king.

“It’s embarrassing to an increasing number of Australians actually,” he says. “And that is in part because of who Charles is. Australia is able to look at our new king and say it’s obvious to us all that we would not elect him to any position in this country.”