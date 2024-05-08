Prince William and the Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the president and the first lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade in London, England in November 2023. Photo / AP

Prince William and the Princess of Wales, attend a ceremonial welcome for the president and the first lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade in London, England in November 2023. Photo / AP

A few months ago, the headlines were flooded with questions surrounding the Princess of Wales’ health and wellbeing, with conspiracy theories running rampant and global concern pouring out for the princess. Now, it has been revealed that the media frenzy left her husband Prince William “angry” and “upset”.

A former employee has revealed how Prince William really felt following the social media storm that plagued his wife, saying that the Prince of Wales was frustrated with the global interest in the Princess of Wales’ health following her step back from royal duties.

Prior to the Princess of Wales, 42, shedding light on her cancer diagnosis, the royal disappeared from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. Despite the palace affirming that she would return to public duties in a couple of months, conspiracy theories surrounding her well-being and whereabouts spiralled out of control.

The rumours reportedly left the Prince of Wales, 41, feeling “upset and angry,” a former staffer revealed to People magazine, and the future monarch has tried to “compartmentalise it”.

“William is strong-minded, stubborn sometimes. That, and his emphasis on family life, will give him the backbone and strength to get through this,” said Valentine Low, The Times’ royal correspondent and author of Courtiers.

While it has not yet been revealed what kind of cancer Princess Catherine has been receiving treatment for, her health battle is the most significant challenge for Prince William this year, which has already been filled with many hard hurdles.

In February, Prince William’s father was diagnosed with cancer while the Princess of Wales recovered from abdominal surgery. Then, with the out-of-control speculation surrounding Princess Catherine’s absence from the public eye, there was a lot of pressure on the Prince of Wales to hold down the fort.

Princess Catherine was enveloped in a high-profile controversy after she posted a Mother’s Day photo that had been edited. The picture showing the mum-of-three with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, received global backlash and was pulled by various news organisations after suspicions grew around the image’s manipulation.

Following the global reaction, the Princess released a statement saying she does “experiment with editing” and apologised for “any confusion” the picture had caused.

These are just a few of the things that Prince William has had to juggle in 2024, as he balances being an emotional support for his wife and kids while remaining firm in his royal duties.

“Whether you’re a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer,” says a royal source. “William is digging deep.”

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, last year. Photo / AP

However, despite his steadfast duty to his country, his number-one priority is being there for his wife.

“For William, everything hinges on Kate’s well-being,” said Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and author of My Mother and I.

“William is prioritising giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children,” a royal insider said.