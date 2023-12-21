The Crown outs William’s secret 90s crushes – and one of them responded to the scene. Photo / Getty Images

The Crown outs William’s secret 90s crushes – and one of them responded to the scene. Photo / Getty Images

There was a fun little moment that popped up in episode 5 of The Crown’s final season - which hit screens last week - in which Prince William, played by Ed McVey, is visited by his grandfather, Prince Philip, played by Jonathan Pryce, at his university dorm room.

As Philip scans the room, he comes across posters on the young royal’s wall of three models. He then asks his grandson, “Do they have names?”

“Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell,” William shared.

“In my day, they were Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable, and Lana Turner,” Philip replies, before the pair have a more serious chat about William’s anger and grief over the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

The brief but weighty interaction shows the close bond the two men had. But what makes the moment even more significant is one of the subjects of the conversation, who responded to her inclusion in the episode, has revealed she really met the Prince, reports news.com.au.

Crawford shared a snippet of her brief cameo on social media, referencing in the caption her own memory of meeting William and his mum, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

“A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the “Super Models”)”, she wrote.

It turns out that all three of the models pinned on William’s wall in the series had the opportunity to meet the royal.

While chatting on her pal and fellow poster girl Naomi Campbell’s podcast, No Filter with Naomi, Crawford mentioned the fact that they both had met Prince William and Princess Diana on multiple occasions. Campbell revealed that she was joined by Schiffer and another model, probably Christy Turlington, at the time.

Campbell recounted the moment, revealing that William, who was about 13 or 14 at the time, “was so sweet” and he blushed when he met the models.

Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. Photo / Getty Images

Crawford confessed that she had been the one blushing when she visited the royals, as she was anxious about meeting the Princess of Wales.

“I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and how just completely down to earth she was, because there’s so much protocol and I guess, not being English, I don’t understand some of it … I feel like she was in jeans and a cashmere sweater,” she said. “Not barefoot, but almost that vibe of being super laid back …. it was a very sweet day and a great memory.”