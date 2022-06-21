Prince William turns 40: Royal family share adorable throwback photos

Prince William has reached a new milestone. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has reached a new milestone.

The future king is celebrating his 40th birthday today and the royal family have turned back the clock to commemorate the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram Prince Charles led the tributes by posting a series of old photos with his first-born son, captioning the post, "Wishing the Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! Swipe through the decades!"

The post included a snap of Charles holding baby William, while another photo showed the pair completely rugged up on a skiing trip.

Each photo in the montage shows the prince at a different age with the final photo capturing a rare moment of the father-son duo hugging.

Prince Charles posted a montage of sweet photos with his son for Prince William's 40th Birthday. Photo / Instagram @clarencehouse

The royal family's official Instagram account also posted a series of photos. The post was captioned, "Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!"

"Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London. A bulletin, placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace announced that he weighed 7lb 1 1/2 oz."

It included an adorable photo of the prince as a young child as well as multiple shots with his grandmother, the Queen.

The Royal Family posted a series of images of the Queen and Prince William to mark the momentous occasion. Photo / Instagram @theroyalfamily

The royal family's official Twitter account also posted a tweet with a similar message and a sweet photo of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana when they introduced their son to the world 40 years ago.

👶 Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of The Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.



He was born at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London. pic.twitter.com/jjksxdtOVt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2022

The prince took to Twitter with a simple message thanking family, friends and fans for their well-wishes. "Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today! W" the tweet read.

Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today! W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2022

Daily Mail has reported the duke is set to celebrate his birthday with a joint celebration with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge at either Windsor Castle or Sandringham in the next couple of months after the duchess' celebrations were cancelled.

Sources told the publication that the royal couple will "celebrate their landmark birthdays in style" and many royal family members are expected to attend. However, it won't be known until the day if the Queen will attend due to recent health and mobility issues.