Prince William supports his grandmother's move to give Camilla the title of Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is "supportive" of the Queen's move to make his stepmother Camilla Queen consort.

While the Duke of Cambridge was not involved in the decision, he "respects" its logic, reports the Daily Mail.

William hasn't always had an easy relationship with his father and Camilla, but sources say that he's pragmatic about her role in Charles' life and now in the future of the monarchy.

A palace source told the outlet, "The duke is supportive".

Another source emphasised that William would have discussed it with his father and given his blessing.

"None of this can have been easy for him.

"There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then.

"But he sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with.

"His relationship with the Prince of Wales is better than it ever has been. He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now. He also respects his grandmother and her judgment more than anything in the world. If it is right for her, then it will be right for him."

Prince William was not involved in the decision to name Camilla Queen when Charles becomes king - but he does approve. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is yet to comment on the news.

It comes after the news Prince Charles changed his coronation vows several years ago to include "Queen Camilla", with the approval of his mother.

And it's been confirmed that he will move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could take over Windsor Castle.

The Daily Mail understands that Charles is "firmly of the view that it's the visible symbol of the monarchy in the nation's capital and therefore must be his home".

"The Prince of Wales will not move into Buckingham Palace before he is king. But when he is, he absolutely will," a source said.

"Just like the Queen, it will effectively be in the 'flat above the shop'. He feels it is right, just as the Queen does, to work out of Buckingham Palace."