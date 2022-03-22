Kate and William as you've never seen them before as royals dive with sharks. Video / KensingtonRoyals

Kate and William as you've never seen them before as royals dive with sharks. Video / KensingtonRoyals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have embarked on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean - but they're missing their three young children at home.

And yesterday the duke revealed that Prince George, 8, has a very sweet way of keeping track of his parents while they are away, reports the Sun.

Speaking about his children at a reception marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, he told guests his son is always curious to know more about different countries.

"We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others," he said.

Meanwhile, the duchess stunned at the reception in a pink metallic gown by The Vampire's Wife.

The royal couple met with prominent Belizeans, community leaders and government officials, including Prime Minister Johnny Briceno.

Earlier in the day, the pair drank from water vines as they met with British and Belizean soldiers working together at the British Army Training Support Unit.

Prince George has a very creative way of keeping track of his parents' whereabouts. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William, 39, spent time in Belize with the Welsh guards at the beginning of his gap year in 2000.

This visit gave him the opportunity to reunite with his former sergeant major, who now runs the jungle unit there.

The Cambridges spent over an hour and a half on a crash course in the survival skills taught to British soldiers, who spend six to eight weeks in the Belize jungle as part of their training.

The royal couple have now arrived in Jamaica, the next stop on their Caribbean tour.