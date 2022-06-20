Prince William is on the same page as his father Charles when it comes to the future of the monarchy. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is on the same page as his father Charles when it comes to the future of the monarchy. Photo / Getty Images

As celebrates his 40th birthday, Prince William is well on the way to becoming Britain's first "millennial monarch".

And he's not afraid to speak his mind or to get his hands dirty when it comes to reshaping the monarchy in the future, writes the Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English.

Like his father Prince Charles, William believes a pared-back monarchy is the key to its future survival, she writes - and that his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew should have no part to play in it going forward.

A source told the publication, "He feels very strongly about this and if it had been up to him he would have pushed for things to have happened a lot faster than they did."

The Duke of Cambridge won't necessarily go along with his grandmother the Queen's motto of "never complain, never explain".

One former royal adviser told English, "People are simply not going to be happy with silence any more. The Queen's approach has worked very well for her during a more deferential age, with different forms of communication. But what William is working out is how to take the best of what his grandmother has done and make it relevant today.

"And he believes the monarchy needs to better explain its own thinking, particularly in terms of its place in the world."

William is starting to speak his mind more regularly within the family. At long last, he's being given a say in big decisions, from Harry and Meghan's future in the royal family or Prince Andrew's exile, English writes.

William visits his grandmother the Queen often and chats to her on the phone a few times a week.

A source said these chats are not just about the big decisions, but "the little things as well".

Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today! pic.twitter.com/dNPJqvjHDy — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2022

"He's always checking in with her to make sure she understands why things are happening in a certain way because he and Catherine want to do something different to the traditional model. He never wants the Queen to be taken by surprise about anything."

They added: "He and the duchess also spend a lot of time with her with the children.

"It's one of the things that has hastened their move to Berkshire this summer. Losing the Duke of Edinburgh has a left a big hole in all their lives. He was a great counsel to William and he feels very protective of his grandmother."

Prince William is "absolutely on the same page" as his father Charles when it comes to the future of the monarchy. And as for his uncle Andrew's future?

"He has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution," the source continued.

"He would have cut him loose a long time ago if it had been up to him. He understands that when it comes to mother and son the situation is complicated, but honestly I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view."