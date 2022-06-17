A source close to Prince William says William believes Harry has "crossed a line" in throwing accusation after accusation at the royal family.

Prince William feels he has "lost" one of the only people who understood his strange life.

As the Duke of Cambridge prepares to turn 40 on June 21, sources close to the royal have revealed his relationship with his brother Prince Harry is at "rock bottom", going as far as to say William believes Harry has been sucked into an "alien world".

The senior royal also believes his brother has "disrespected the Queen and their family".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, friends of Prince William claim he is "grieving" for his estranged brother.

"He alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done," one friend revealed.

"He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.

"But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 per cent crossed that line."

Prince William feels he has lost the only person - other than Kate - who understood his strange life. Photo / Getty Images

Royal Editor for the publication, Rebecca English, asked another friend of the Duke if they thought the royal brothers would ever repair their bond.

"That's a hard question to answer," the friend said. "The truth is they have got to find some common ground again.

"But to do that both have to admit fault — and it's pretty obvious that one of them is absolutely refusing to do that.

"William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He's thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family's only option because it doesn't want to get dragged into a public slanging match.

"He sees how upset his father has been by it all, and it hurts."

The source continued to say, "Truthfully, William thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world and there's f*** all he can do about it. But he does want Harry to be happy, and if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget."

Meanwhile, another source told English the future king is "very protective" of his younger brother and believes a reconciliation could be on the cards.

"He's actually always been very protective of Harry and has a very low tolerance of people being disrespectful about him, even now. I think he'll keep the door open to him forever,' the source insisted.

The brothers briefly reunited last year for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana. Photo / Getty Images

They went on to say Harry's departure from the royal family was "no surprise" as he always had "concerns about life within the royal family", adding when he started dating the Suits actress things became even more complicated.

Despite this, the source claimed the brothers have been through "too much together" and believe there is nothing either of them could say that would end their relationship forever.

"Harry had to pick a side — and there was only one side he was ever going to choose.

"But I also find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that means they will never find a way to repair things."

The news comes after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, flew to the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month.

Despite being in close proximity, it was widely reported the brothers spent no time together and while they both attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's, they sat across the aisle from each other and weren't seen to have acknowledged or made eye contact with each other.

A source close to Prince William believes the brothers could still repair their broken bond. Photo / Getty Images

However, the Sussexes did visit the Queen and introduce her to baby Lilibet, who was born in the United States and hadn't yet met her famous namesake. It is also believed the couple were able to meet up with Prince Charles and Camilla.