The Prince and Princess of Wales with children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte watch an RAF flypast at Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George was caught sharing a heart-warming moment with his dad Prince William at the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday.

The young royal and his father were seen watching the planes on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the magnificent 70-aircraft Trooping the Colour flypast.

Sweet footage shows the 9-year-old prince excitedly identifying aircraft at King Charles’ first Birthday Parade.

Standing with his two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, George could be seen pointing up at the sky before saying something to William and Kate.

While the audio isn’t clear enough to make out what he said, some reckon the prince identified a plane, to which William replied: “yes it is, good boy!”

Around 70 Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force planes took part in the six-minute spectacle to celebrate the King’s birthday.

Crowds cheered as Hurricane and Spitfire jets took to the skies and soared above Buckingham Palace.

Eighteen Typhoon fighter jets then drew ‘CR’ in the sky - which stands for Charles Rex.

A squadron of Red Arrows then brought the spectacle to a close as they ejected red, white and blue smoke over London to signify the British flag.

All three of the kids were elated as they arrived via carriage to Buckingham Palace for the royal celebrations - especially young Prince Louis who was as animated as ever.

Britain's Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte sit in a carriage as they take part in the Trooping The Colour parade. Photo / AP

The 5-year-old pinched his nose and winced at the smell of horse manure as the royal carriage headed out of Buckingham Palace.

At a later point, Louis turned to his stoic brother and gestured in discomfort at the smell, gritting his teeth together.

He also managed to evade the watchful eye of the Queen, also seated in the carriage, as he faced spectators and stuck out his tongue.

Appearing later on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he covered his ears as 70 aircraft roared over the Buckingham Palace balcony, including the Red Arrows and Typhoon fighter jets.

Louis also clenched his fists, screwed his eyes shut and puffed out his cheeks, apparently imagining he was in one of the planes travelling overhead.