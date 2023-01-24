PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer has that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked Jacinda Ardern for her work as New Zealand’s Prime Minister as she resigns from the role today.

William and Kate wrote on their official Twitter account: “Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death.

“Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C.”

Ardern met the Prince of Wales in London during her visit to the UK in July 2022, saying it was a good opportunity to “meet and reconnect” with the then-Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William is greeted with a Hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as they attend the Auckland Anzac Day Civic Service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Prince William is someone who has a very close relationship with New Zealand,” she said. They spoke about the Earthshot Prize, one of William’s environmental projects.

Ardern left several gifts for William and Kate’s children, including Rugby Women’s World Cup merchandise and a rugby ball.

Jacinda Ardern met Prince William at Kensington Palace last year.

Her good relationship with William was cemented when he flew to Christchurch after the March 15 terror attacks.

She returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, telling the Herald it was an experience unlike any other.

“It was an extraordinary piece of history to be a part of and I doubt I’ll see anything of that scale or nature in my lifetime.

“But at the same time, despite its scale, there were still these really intimate moments that would have felt familiar to anyone who’s lost a loved one.”