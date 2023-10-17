The royal father-and-son duo have been branded "adorable" by eagle-eyed fans. Photo / Getty Images

The royal father-and-son duo have been branded "adorable" by eagle-eyed fans. Photo / Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans have gone crazy over a clip of Prince William and his 10-year-old son Prince George at the Rugby World Cup, in which they seem to be entirely in sync with each other.

In a video posted on X - formerly Twitter - the dad-and-son duo can be seen mimicking each other’s hand and step movements while meeting rugby dignitaries in Marseille, France, prior to Wales’s defeat against Argentina on Saturday.

The second and third in line to the throne travelled together from London to the Stade de Marseille to cheer on Wales. However, it ended in heartbreak when the Dragons lost 29-17, getting kicked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

However, royal fans didn’t spend too much time dwelling on the loss and, instead, pointed out the sweet interaction between father and son, noting that they appear to mirror each other’s movements while wearing almost identical ensembles, reports the Daily Mail.

In response to the heartwarming clip, fans have dubbed the young royal “adorable” and speculated that the Prince of Wales might be “training the future monarch” for his future on the throne.

@RoyallyBelle_, who posted the video on X, captioned the moving moment on the social media platform: “Watching Prince William and Prince George meeting representatives of the Welsh and Argentinian rugby associations before the match.”

The Prince of Wales and his son Prince George in the stands before the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match at Stade de Marseille, France on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

“Their mannerisms are so similar! Really lovely to see William guiding his son and gently introducing him to the world stage.”

Later on in the video, a confident George leads the way ahead of his dad, as he steps in to offer a firm handshake to one of the representatives.

Prince George was a mini-me of Prince William, with both donning matching navy suits, red ties and smart black leather shoes.

Fans took to social media to gush over the sweet dad and son duo.

Alongside a deep red heart emoji, one person commented “Adorable!”

Prince William and Prince George at the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Instagram

Another wrote: “Father and son. A future monarch training a future monarch. And William was trained by the best. Beautiful family.”

One fan, who appeared to be from California, wrote: “Love this here. Awesome! Like father like son! They’re wearing matching outfits! How adorable.”

“Mini-me! William is a great role model. He’ll be a wonderful King,” added another.