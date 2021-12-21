Prince William and Kate's sweet private moment caught on camera

William and Kate’s sweet moment caught on camera. Video / ITV

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared a sweet private moment that was caught on camera as they attended Kate's Westminster Abbey carol service this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were watching popular British singer Ellie Goulding perform when they looked across at each other from the pews and shared a warm, knowing smile.

Goulding famously performed the song that the couple had their first dance to at their 2011 wedding. The carol venue also had special memories for the Duke and Duchess – it's where their wedding ceremony was held, with the world watching.

Wills and Kate share a smile as their wedding singer performs. Photo / ITV

Goulding was performing a rendition of the festive classic Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas when Wills and Kate shared the private moment.

It comes after it emerged that Queen Elizabeth has introduced a new rule for the pair, urging them to stop flying in helicopters together amid safety fears.

Wills and Kate share a smile as their wedding singer performs. Photo / ITV

A source close to the 95-year-old monarch revealed she raised concerns with the future king, saying she is "terrified" disaster could strike.

An unwritten rule stops senior royals from flying together.

But the protocol has been relaxed as William's family grew and began to split their time between London and Norfolk.

Meanwhile, the royal family will be having a very low-key Christmas this year, with news today that the Queen has cancelled even more of her Christmas plans in the face of the latest Covid crisis.

The 95-year-old monarch has been forced to scrap her traditional trip to Sandringham, Norfolk, instead spending Christmas holidays at Windsor Castle for the second year running.

The Queen had already cancelled her family Christmas party over Covid fears.

The Sun reported that Her Majesty said it was "with regret" the annual royal get-together would not be going ahead as planned – but that it was "the right thing to do" as the Omicron variant rages across the UK.

The decision was described as "a precautionary one" as it was felt the festive lunch would "put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead".

Buckingham Palace declined to comment further as it is a "private family event".